Kittcom received the following calls on March 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Cables to multiple lawnmowers at a business on South Canyon Road reportedly were cut.
n Transients reportedly were living on property adjacent to a fast food restaurant on South Opportunity Street. It’s an ongoing problem.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Opportunity Street.
n The reporting party advised that a male passenger opened his door into the reporting party’s vehicle while he was driving on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision involving a 2018 Silverado and a GMC pickup was reported on West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.
n Three male subjects reportedly were in the area of the baseball fields at Rotary Park shooting an unknown type of weapon. It possibly was a toy. The reporting party could see an orange tip on one of them.
n A vehicle reportedly hit and damaged a fence on Hazel Lane and then left the scene.
n A theft was reported on South Opportunity Street.
n A male subject with a bloody nose reportedly came into a story on Canyon Road and was asking customers for a ride.
n A business on Main Street reportedly appeared to have been broken into. There was glass on the ground from the store and the alarm was sounding.
n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 104.5.
n A brush fire was reported on the northeast corner of Cleman Road and Badger Pocket Road. It looked unattended.
n Trees were reported on fire on Vantage Highway and North Pfenning Road.
n A vehicle reportedly flipped over and was on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 62.
n A white Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly was blocking the lane and was on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 54.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 36-year-old Seattle woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,100.
n A 50-year-old Lake Tapps woman was arrested for attempting to elude. Bail $3,000.
n A 28-year-old Spanaway man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.