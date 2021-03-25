Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 24-25: (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Sand reportedly was blocking the roadway on Vantage Highway.

n The reporting party’s ex-wife reportedly refused to hand over his part of the stimulus check on North Water Street.

n The reporting party’s neighbor reportedly installed cannons to deter elk on their property. The reporting party wanted to know if it violated the noise ordinance.

n An abandoned trailer was reported on state Route 970

n A husky with no collar reportedly was running loose near East 11th Avenue and North Alder Street.

n A person reportedly refused to leave a store on Canyon Road for not wearing a mask.

n Twenty bicycles reportedly were stolen overnight from Suncadia Trail.

n A gravestone reportedly was found outside an apartment on South Chestnut Street.

Fire

n A stack of wood reportedly was on fire on Biltmore Drive.

n A vehicle fire was reported at milepost 133 of Interstate 90.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 46-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of possession/delivery of a controlled substance. No bail.

n A 29-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Bail $1,000.

