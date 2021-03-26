Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly was standing on the west side of the railroad tracks. A train was coming and the man appeared to be watching the train. The reporting party believed the man would be hit if the train came by.
Three horses reportedly were loose on Parke Creek Road.
A father reportedly was acting erratic and throwing items in a birthing room at KVH.
A vehicle reportedly hit a barrier on Interstate 90, milepost 74.
A customer reportedly hit an employee’s vehicle at a business on Fifth Avenue and then left the scene.
The reporting party got locked on the other side of a junkyard on Canyon Road. The reporting party believes they forgot they were there.
The reporting party called in to report an explosion in the sky on Lauderdale Lane near Cle Elum.
The reporting party saw what looked like a possible asteroid breaking up in the atmosphere in Ellensburg.
Possible meteors reportedly were falling from the sky on Peoh Point.
Silver streaks in the air and rumbling were reported on Cook Canyon Road.
A dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on South Canyon Road.
An uncooperative male reportedly urinated on the side of a building on South Chestnut Street.
A man reportedly was sleeping in the lobby of the post office on East Third Avenue. He has been doing so all week.
An East Manitoba Avenue resident reportedly could hear a prowler outside her house. There was rustling and someone attempting to open the door.
A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/contempt of court. Bail $500.