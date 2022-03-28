Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 26-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Juveniles reportedly were riding around a parking lot on skateboards on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
n Theft of services was reported on West University Way.
n A woman reportedly drove over an embankment on state Route 10 in reverse. The woman was still in the vehicle, had her foot on the emergency brake and could not let go or the car would roll.
n A vehicle reportedly was high-centered in a ditch in Cougar Gulch near Cle Elum.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Taylor Road and state Route 10.
n A transient reportedly set up a camp with a campfire at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A hit and run was reported on South Industrial Way.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Water Street and West Fourth Avenue.
n Mail was reported stolen on Woods and Steele Road and Westside Road.
n There was a report that a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue was full of juveniles with trucks and cars having some sort of car show.
n A man reportedly was going through things on the reporting party’s porch on North Ellington Street.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on North Chestnut Street.
n A transient male reportedly was asleep on the sidewalk in a blue sleeping bag on West Third Avenue. The reporting party believed it was inappropriate.
n A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
n A burglary was reported at a shop on Kittitas Highway.
n A cat was reported on top of a telephone pole on Manastash Road and Strande Road.
n A man reportedly was caught stealing on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A small, chunky dog reportedly was running in the roadway on North Third Street and West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
n A pack of five domestic dogs reportedly were chasing deer on Dunnagan Road in South Cle Elum.
n The reporting party could hear a man firing weapons, possibly large caliber, in a gravel pit off of Airport Road and White Road in Cle Elum.
n A transient man reportedly was taking his items to go and camp in Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A woman in her 40s wearing a dark trench coat reportedly was staggering around in the roadway on Cleman Road and Thrall Road.
n The door to an ATM reportedly was pried off on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party heard something “scampering” in the bathroom and it scared him on North Brook Court. He could not see it and was afraid to open the door.
n The wing window on a 1993 Ford flatbed pickup reportedly was broken on Wright Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A woman, between the age of 30 and 50, carrying a purse and a pink cup reportedly was walking down the middle of the roadway on Manastash Road. She appeared to have been drinking or on drugs.
n A green Cannondale bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.
n A man reportedly has been on the reporting party’s roof every night attempting to get into the residence on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on March 26-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A brush fire reportedly was going up a telephone pole on East Bender Road and North Airport Road. Two men were trying to put it out.
n The side of the road on state Route 97, milepost 138.5 reportedly was smoldering. It was not from a controlled burn and it was unknown if lit material had been thrown from a vehicle.
n A controlled burn reportedly had gotten out of control on Cove Road.
n An unattended control burn reportedly had spread to a tree on Bynum Road.
n A subject reportedly has been burning garbage for the past four days on First Street and Kachess Avenue in Easton.
n An 8-foot by 8-foot fire was reported on state Route 903.
n A small fence fire was reported on Sorenson Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 26-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,000.
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence. No bail.
n A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 23-year-old Selah man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault, two counts of obstructing a public servant, and second-degree robbery. Bail $21,000.
n A 41-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property. Bail $25,000.
n A 27-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.