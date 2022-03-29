Support Local Journalism


Police 

Kittcom received the following calls on March 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

A man reportedly was trying all the doors of vehicles in a parking lot on Triple L Loop.

The sewer reportedly was backing up into a residence on West First Street in Cle Elum.

A black and while speckled shepherd mix reportedly was running at large on East Mountain View Avenue.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Pine Street.

Packages were reported stolen on East Seventh Avenue.

Packages were reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.

A burglary was reported on North Wenas Street.

A blue Buick Lacrosse reportedly was struck by a semi truck in the roundabout on North Dolarway Road and West University Way. There were no injuries.

A man advised he was at the “Monkey Park” in Ellensburg needed to speak with someone or he was going to start a riot. He was irate.

A dead cat was reported on the sidewalk on West Second Place and Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.

A man on a bicycle reportedly was trying to break a front window on East First Street in Cle Elum.

An assault was reported on East 18th Avenue.

Fire                                             

Kittcom received the following calls on March 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests 

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings): 

No arrests were reported during this time period.

