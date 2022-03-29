Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly was trying all the doors of vehicles in a parking lot on Triple L Loop.
The sewer reportedly was backing up into a residence on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A black and while speckled shepherd mix reportedly was running at large on East Mountain View Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Kittitas Highway and Fairview Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Fourth Avenue and North Pine Street.
Packages were reported stolen on East Seventh Avenue.
Packages were reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.
A burglary was reported on North Wenas Street.
A blue Buick Lacrosse reportedly was struck by a semi truck in the roundabout on North Dolarway Road and West University Way. There were no injuries.
A man advised he was at the “Monkey Park” in Ellensburg needed to speak with someone or he was going to start a riot. He was irate.
A dead cat was reported on the sidewalk on West Second Place and Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
A man on a bicycle reportedly was trying to break a front window on East First Street in Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on East 18th Avenue.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.