Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Dirt bikes reportedly were driving on the ridge line between the Roslyn Cemetery and Suncadia.
Theft was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
A semi reportedly jackknifed before the bridge on Berry Road and Tjossem Road.
A man reported was outside a location on East Fourth Avenue burning a book and possibly doing drugs.
A binder was reported stolen on North Pacific Street.
The reporting party advised that she returned to her Berry Road residence after being gone for four months and believes her residence may have been broken into through the ceiling. Boxes were scattered on the floor.
A 2007 Lexus reportedly was egged on South Willow Street and East Capitol Avenue.
Two subjects reportedly involved in a road rage incident on North Water Street and West Helena Avenue were arguing and one was holding a pistol.
Subjects reportedly panhandling at a location on South Canyon Road have been asked to leave several times and continue to come back.
Rocks were reported in both lanes of state Route 821.
Mailboxes reportedly were missing on Trails End Drive.
Money was reported stolen on Main Street.
A man reportedly was standing on his porch on North Walnut Street and East 18th Avenue yelling obscenities to subjects on the track.
The reporting party on East University Way had questions about blackmailing over homework.
Fire
Someone reportedly was burning leaves and yard waste on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A chimney fire was reported on Oakmont Drive near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):