Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A black and white dog reportedly has been running loose on North Chestnut Street.
n A German shepherd mix reportedly was at large on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n Garbage was reported in the roadway on Manastash Road.
n A large amount of mud was reported in the roadway on Look Road, north of Brick Mill Road.
n Brush was reported in the roadway on Manastash Road and Cove Road.
n The speed sign limit sign was reported down on East Bowers Road.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a dog, causing damage to the vehicle, on Anderson Road.
n A woman reportedly struck a dog, argued with the owner and then left on Thrall Road.
n Subjects reportedly were practicing archery, shooting toward the parking lot at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg. The subjects had a target.
n The reporting party witnessed three students struggling to put new windshield wipers on a vehicle in a parking lot at Central Washington University.
n The reporting party video chatted with someone in an explicit manner and now that person is threatening to share the video if the reporting party does not send money.
n The reporting party said his storage unit on state Route 903 in Cle Elum was broken into. Items were taken and other items that did not belong to him were placed inside.
Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90.
n A vehicle trailer reportedly was on fire on South Industrial Way.
n Large flames reportedly were coming from the area of the old depot on Marie Avenue in South Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, harassment/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.