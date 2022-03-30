...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Kittcom received the following calls on March 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A theft was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A dead deer was reported on the side of the roadway on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A man who reportedly stole something on East Mountain View Avenue, ran out the door and was being chased by staff.
There was a report of graffiti and an attempted break-in of a building on University Way.
The reporting party has video of someone dumping a five-gallon bucket of human waste at a business on South Main Street.
A burglary was reported on West Cascade Court.
The reporting party heard four gunshots near a residence hall on the Central Washington University campus.
Six subjects reportedly were skateboarding off a ledge on North Walnut Street.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Canyon Road and East Berry Road.
The window of a vehicle was broken and a purse stolen at Rotary Park.
Fire
A small brush fire was reported on state Route 903.
Embers were reported on the side of the roadway on Vantage Highway, milepost 4.
A chimney fire was reported on Oakmont Drive.
A burn barrel was reported in an alleyway off West Third Street in Cle Elum.
A large burn, unknown if controlled, was reported off Interstate 90, milepost 110. There were large visible flames and smoke.
Grass reportedly was burning on the side of the roadway on Old Highway 10 and Reecer Creek Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 41-year-old Kent man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree burglary, failure to appear/attempted residential burglary and failure to appear/second-degree theft. Bail $20,000.
A 29-year-old Burien man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $5,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and failure to appear/operating a vehicle without a valid identification. Bail $500.
A 24-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,000.