Kittcom received the following calls on March 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A tree reportedly was hanging three feet over the roadway on Umptanum Road.
n Cows reportedly were grazing in the cemetery on West Dry Creek Road.
n A 30-year-old man with long brown hair, oversized dirty Carhart jacket and gray pants reportedly was in the bushes off the John Wayne Trail in Ellensburg.
n A stop sign reportedly was blown over on Clark Road.
n A man reportedly lost his 9mm handgun on Dogwood Court near Cle Elum. He was not sure if he misplaced it or if it was taken out of his vehicle when it was towed.
n A man wearing an orange hoodie, a green jacket and brown pants reportedly tried to stick a ruler/stick in the reporting party’s vehicle’s door at Kiwanis Park.
n Someone reportedly shot a BB gun at the reporting party’s vehicle overnight on state Route 970. The passenger-side window was damaged.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street.
n A collision involving a 2019 red Subaru Outback and a gray Subaru Outback was reported on South Chestnut Street and East Mountain View Avenue.
n Three juveniles reportedly were throwing rocks at passing cars on North Brook Court.
n An assault was reported on South Chestnut Street.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.