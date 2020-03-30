Kittcom received the following calls on March 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A woman reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway on South Main Street.
n Construction was reported ongoing on Legacy Trail near Cle Elum and the question was whether it was still allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.
n A semi reportedly was losing wheels and other debris on West Third Avenue and North Railroad Avenue.
n The back basement window of a residence on East 11th Avenue reportedly was smashed open.
n Mail theft was reported on Teanaway Road.
n An assault was reported on Mountain View Avenue.
n Someone in a vehicle reportedly was driving up to mailboxes, opening them and then driving off on Sorenson Road and Badger Pocket Road.
n There was a report of more than 10 people at a location on North Cle Eum Street.
n Mail reportedly was ripped open and contents stolen on North Alder Street.
n Five gallons of diesel fuel reportedly were spilled near gas pumps on state Route 97.
n A man reported he was attacked by a St. Bernard while walking on the John Wayne Trail near Sunshine Way and Talmadge Road. The man said he shot his pistol at the dog, but does not believe he hit the dog and then the dog’s owner came out and began yelling at him.
n A vehicle’s tire was reported slashed on South Canyon Road.
n Six debit and credit cards reportedly were found stashed under a washer and dryer on East Third Avenue.
n A revolver reportedly was found in a ditch off of state Route 97 and Smithson Road.
n A garage reportedly was broken into on South Ruby Street.
n Power theft was reported on White Road.
n A “ton of people” reportedly were golfing at Suncadia.
n A man and woman reportedly stole alcohol and two bags of merchandise at a business on South Main Street.
n A person reported their friends stole two gallons of vodka on South Water Street and they were walking back into the store to return them.
n A theft was reported on state Route 97.
n A man reportedly was singing and dancing in the roadway on West University Way and North Main Street.
n A woman driving a Ford sedan reportedly spun out in a parking lot and struck many vehicles as she was leaving on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n Multiple gunshots reportedly were heard on Domerie Bay Road near Ronald.
n A one-vehicle collision was reported on North Columbia Street and West 15th Avenue.
n A burglary was reported on West Seventh Street and North Water Street.
n A black cat reportedly was on top of a power pole on Reecer Creek Road.
n There was a report of someone playing drums throughout the night and keeping the neighbors awake on Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
n A dog reportedly was hit and injured by a vehicle on University Way.
n An assault was reported on Spokane Street in Kittitas.
n An older poodle-Maltese mix reportedly was running loose on East Ninth Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
n Two subjects reportedly were on the roof of a building, yelling at each other and stating they were going to jump off on Walnut Street.
n A man wearing “crazy clothes” reportedly was dancing around on South Canyon Road.
n A man in his 50s wearing a leather jacket reportedly punched a tree on Dolarway Road.
n A Schwinn Shimano bicycle reportedly was stolen on West University Way.
n A brush fire was reported on the side of the road on Teanway Road, mile post 3.
n A burning smell was reported in a server room on West University Way.
n There was a report of a fire in a yard, possibly a bonfire, on North Clark Street.
n A large bonfire was reported on Alford Road and Wilson Creek Road.
n Smoke was reported in an upstairs bedroom on Lonestar Lane.
n White smoke was reported in the tree line off Interstate 90, mile post 73.
n A big black cloud of smoke was reported off of South Canyon Road.
n A field fire was reported on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
Someone reportedly was burning garbage in a fire pit off of South Pearl Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 28-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 23-year-old Laveen, Arizona man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for felony violation protection/harassment order/domestic violence. Bail $20,000.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment/domestic violence and third-degree assault. No bail.
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 39-year-old Snohomish woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.