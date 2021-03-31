Kittcom received the following calls on March 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An assault was reported on North Thorp Highway.
n An infant reportedly was left in a blue SUV parked at the COVID clinic on South Chestnut Street. It was unknown how long the infant had been left in the vehicle.
n A black cow reportedly appeared to be down and ill in a pasture off of Reecer Creek Road.
n A burglary was reported on East Helena Avenue.
n A shed behind a garage reportedly was broken into on Capitol Avenue.
n A mailbox reportedly was shot on Brick Mill Road.
n A medium-sized dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on North Maple Street and East First Avenue.
n A non-injury collision involving a dump truck and pickup was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 17.5.
n An aggressive Chihuahua was reported in a courtyard on Alder Street.
n Subjects in a white F150 reportedly were looking through mailboxes on Reecer Creek Road.
n Three front windows of a building on West Railroad Street in Cle Elum reportedly were damaged.
n A canopy on a pickup parked on East Third Street in Cle Elum reportedly was damaged by a shot from a BB gun.
n A woman in her 20s with long green hair was observed running on Canyon Road and Tjossem Road. The reporting party was concerned because the woman was in street clothes, not workout clothes, and appeared to be running from something.
n A man in a red coat reportedly was climbing the traffic signal pole at the intersection of West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
n A non-injury collision involving a Ford Focus and a Subaru Impreza was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A grass fire was reported along the fence line toward Interstate 90.
n An outside fire was reported on Roan Drive.
n A fence post reportedly was still smoldering after two fire extinguishers were used on No. 6 Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 41-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $5,000.