Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A single-vehicle rollover was reported on Robbins Road and Smithson Road.
A manhole cover was reported open on East 14th Avenue.
Juveniles reportedly ripped out concrete and broke chairs in the pool area on Suncadia Trail.
A 26-foot U-Haul was reported stolen on North Dolarway Road.
A subject reportedly exited the building with a rifle, unknown if real or fake, on Chestnut Street.
Debit cards were reported stolen on Gobblers Knob Road near Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
A flat of plants reportedly was stolen from a store on East Mountain View Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on Sampson Street.
A power line was reported down in the roadway on Fourth Parallel Road.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street.
A manhole cover reportedly was sticking up on North Pfenning Road and East Radio Road.
A possible intruder was reported on Firehouse Road.
The reporting party asked a friend to hold onto his firearms and now the friend is refusing to return them on Hanson Road.
The reporting party saw a man laying on the ground on the south side of a parking lot on South Water Street and the man appeared to be naked from the waist down.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact order violation/domestic violence. No bail.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.