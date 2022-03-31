Support Local Journalism


Police 

Kittcom received the following calls on March 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

A single-vehicle rollover was reported on Robbins Road and Smithson Road.

A manhole cover was reported open on East 14th Avenue.

Juveniles reportedly ripped out concrete and broke chairs in the pool area on Suncadia Trail.

A 26-foot U-Haul was reported stolen on North Dolarway Road.

A subject reportedly exited the building with a rifle, unknown if real or fake, on Chestnut Street.

Debit cards were reported stolen on Gobblers Knob Road near Cle Elum.

A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.

A flat of plants reportedly was stolen from a store on East Mountain View Avenue.

A hit and run was reported on Sampson Street.

A power line was reported down in the roadway on Fourth Parallel Road.

A hit and run was reported on West First Street.

A manhole cover reportedly was sticking up on North Pfenning Road and East Radio Road.

A possible intruder was reported on Firehouse Road.

The reporting party asked a friend to hold onto his firearms and now the friend is refusing to return them on Hanson Road.

The reporting party saw a man laying on the ground on the south side of a parking lot on South Water Street and the man appeared to be naked from the waist down.

Fire                                             

Kittcom received the following calls on March 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line): 

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests 

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 29-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings): 

A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact order violation/domestic violence. No bail.

