Kittcom received the following calls on March 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A non-injury collision was reported on Dolarway Road.
n A vehicle reportedly was struck by a semi on Interstate 82, mile post 9.
n There was a report that someone was squatting in a tent alongside Nelson Dairy Road.
n Graffiti was reported on mailboxes on West University Way.
n Beer was reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
n A Ford Excursion reportedly was being driven in an unsafe manner in the turn lane on South Main Street and West Mountain View Avenue.
n There was a report that someone had posted online that there was an illegal speakeasy in Roslyn.
n A man and a woman reportedly were smoking marijuana in a small pickup on North Anderson Street.
n There was a report of construction work on Big Hil Drive, in violation of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
n A person reportedly was changing a light bulb and it blew out with sparks and visible arching coming from the light fixture on South Chestnut Street.
n A brown Lab mix and a two black Lab mix dogs were loose on East Second Avenue and North Alder Street.
n There were no fire calls reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported in this time period.