Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A non-injury collision was reported on Dolarway Road.

n A vehicle reportedly was struck by a semi on Interstate 82, mile post 9.

n There was a report that someone was squatting in a tent alongside Nelson Dairy Road.

n Graffiti was reported on mailboxes on West University Way.

n Beer was reported stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.

n A Ford Excursion reportedly was being driven in an unsafe manner in the turn lane on South Main Street and West Mountain View Avenue.

n There was a report that someone had posted online that there was an illegal speakeasy in Roslyn.

n A man and a woman reportedly were smoking marijuana in a small pickup on North Anderson Street.

n There was a report of construction work on Big Hil Drive, in violation of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

n A person reportedly was changing a light bulb and it blew out with sparks and visible arching coming from the light fixture on South Chestnut Street.

n A brown Lab mix and a two black Lab mix dogs were loose on East Second Avenue and North Alder Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There were no fire calls reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported in this time period.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.