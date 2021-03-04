Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A woman in her 50s with long gray hair, driving an old GMC truck offered to trade goods in the truck for fuel at a gas station on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A man reportedly was carrying the rifle or a shotgun on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum. The reporting party believed the man had a history with domestic violence.

n An East Sanders Road resident reported that for the past three years hackers have had unauthorized access to his phone and bank accounts. He previously filed a report with the FBI and hasn’t heard back.

n A man reportedly was observed walking around a child care establishment on South Pearl Street taking photos. He’d been observed doing so the day before as well.

n A pitbull/Lab mix reportedly appeared scared and hungry on Hatfield Drive.

n A bicycle reportedly was stolen off a community bike rack on East 15th Avenue.

n A boy and a girl, about 5 years old, reportedly were riding bikes in the roadway on Thrall Road and No. 6 Road. The reportedly party said she almost did not see them.

n Several dogs reportedly were off-leash near the soccer fields in Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.

n A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended in a drive-through on Canyon Road.

n A man in a gray Mustang for the past three hours on East Manitoba Street reportedly has been tossing items out the window. Unknown what the items are.

n An assault was reported on South Chestnut Street.

n A man in all black reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A lot of smoke was reported coming from the end of the roadway on Markovich Road near Cle Elum.

n Blue smoke reportedly was coming from a smudge pot on East Helena Avenue and North Parklane.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $200.

