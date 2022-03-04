Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A burglary was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.

Four horses reportedly were loose in the reporting party’s backyard on North Seventh Street in Roslyn.

A collision involving a semi and a pickup was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 93.

A white and black cattle dog reportedly was running loose in the roadway on Kittitas Highway.

A juvenile reportedly was riding his dirt bike through the Roslyn Cemetery.

Two women, both blond in their early 40s, reportedly dropped off a forklift at a location at the top of the hill on Mohar Road and Westside Road.

A man reportedly was in the area of Rotary Park on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street yelling obscenities.

A hit and run was reported on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.

A bicycle was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.

A pool stick in a blue case reportedly was set down and then taken by a man who was violent on West University Way.

An assault was reported on North Pearl Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

The back end of a semi reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, exit 62.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 59-year-old Poulsbo man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

