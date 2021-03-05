Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A blue Mitsubishi reportedly was hit while parked on Alpine Drive in Kittitas.
A neighbor’s dog reportedly was at-large, in-heat and causing a problem chasing cats on Rein Road.
A man in a store on First Street in Cle Elum reportedly pushed and threw items.
A vehicle reportedly hit a pole on Reecer Creek Road and West Bender.
A motorhome was reported stolen on South Industrial Way.
There was a report of a large group of males disturbing the neighborhood by playing loud music while playing basketball at an Alder Street park.
A green Toyota pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of East Sanders Road.
A 13-year-old girl was bit by a small terrier breed on Wright Avenue in Cle Elum.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Alder Street and East 18th Avenue.
A dog reportedly was stolen from a fenced backyard on North Ruby Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on East Second Avenue and North Pearl Street.
The one-way street sign on Second Avenue between Pearl and Pine reported was broken off at the base.
A gray Sonata reportedly hit a dog on Lyons Road.
A hit and run was reported at Reed Park.
A semi track brake fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 66.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.