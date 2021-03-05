Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A blue Mitsubishi reportedly was hit while parked on Alpine Drive in Kittitas.

A neighbor’s dog reportedly was at-large, in-heat and causing a problem chasing cats on Rein Road.

A man in a store on First Street in Cle Elum reportedly pushed and threw items.

A vehicle reportedly hit a pole on Reecer Creek Road and West Bender.

A motorhome was reported stolen on South Industrial Way.

There was a report of a large group of males disturbing the neighborhood by playing loud music while playing basketball at an Alder Street park.

A green Toyota pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of East Sanders Road.

A 13-year-old girl was bit by a small terrier breed on Wright Avenue in Cle Elum.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Alder Street and East 18th Avenue.

A dog reportedly was stolen from a fenced backyard on North Ruby Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on East Second Avenue and North Pearl Street.

The one-way street sign on Second Avenue between Pearl and Pine reported was broken off at the base.

A gray Sonata reportedly hit a dog on Lyons Road.

A hit and run was reported at Reed Park.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A semi track brake fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 66.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

