Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A burglary was reported on West Fourth Avenue.

One adult husky and three puppies reportedly were running loose on No. 81 Road.

A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Riverbottom Road. The vehicle was damaged.

The reporting party was sleeping in a red semi-tractor trailer when it was struck by a silver semi tractor-trailer on state Route 97.

The reporting party feels harm is being done to him as he walks on South Main Street. He believes someone in following him.

A subject reportedly threatened to shoot the reporting party over a driving mistake on East First Street in Cle Elum.

A theft was reported on Shady Glen Drive near Cle Elum.

The theft of $110 worth of tools was reported from a store on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.

A loose dog was reported on Lewis Street in Kittitas.

A vehicle reportedly struck a fence and ended up in a ditch off of Wilson Creek Road.

Full rolls of toilet paper reportedly were stuffed in multiple toilets in one bathroom in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 33-year-old Spokane Valley man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.

A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.

A 21-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.

Tags

