Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A burglary was reported on West Fourth Avenue.
One adult husky and three puppies reportedly were running loose on No. 81 Road.
A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Riverbottom Road. The vehicle was damaged.
The reporting party was sleeping in a red semi-tractor trailer when it was struck by a silver semi tractor-trailer on state Route 97.
The reporting party feels harm is being done to him as he walks on South Main Street. He believes someone in following him.
A subject reportedly threatened to shoot the reporting party over a driving mistake on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A theft was reported on Shady Glen Drive near Cle Elum.
The theft of $110 worth of tools was reported from a store on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A loose dog was reported on Lewis Street in Kittitas.
A vehicle reportedly struck a fence and ended up in a ditch off of Wilson Creek Road.
Full rolls of toilet paper reportedly were stuffed in multiple toilets in one bathroom in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Fire
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Spokane Valley man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. No bail.
A 21-year-old East Wenatchee man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.
