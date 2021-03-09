Kittcom received the following calls on March 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Fireworks reportedly were being set off on North Mason Street.
n The reporting party said a woman in the middle of the road flagged him down on state Route 903, saying she was being chased by a man trying to hurt her.
n A man reportedly was in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum threatening to assault someone.
n A woman called Kittcom saying she accidentally got locked in a bathroom at a Starbucks in Ellensburg. She disconnected before saying which Starbucks.
n A hit and run was reported on West Third Avenue.
n Mail/packages were reported stolen on North Montgomery Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A container reportedly fell out of a vehicle on South Main Street. The reporting party removed it from the roadway and said it possibly was medical equipment.
n A 51-year-old woman on a snowmobile reportedly hit a tree near Bear Creek Road in Ronald. She suffered multiple injuries.
n A raccoon reportedly was in a driveway off East Manitoba Avenue. The reporting party called Wildcomm (Department Fish and Wildlife) who said they have no agents on the East Side.
n A semi reportedly hit another semi at a truck stop on Dolarway Road.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.