Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Fireworks reportedly were being set off on North Mason Street.

n The reporting party said a woman in the middle of the road flagged him down on state Route 903, saying she was being chased by a man trying to hurt her.

n A man reportedly was in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum threatening to assault someone.

n A woman called Kittcom saying she accidentally got locked in a bathroom at a Starbucks in Ellensburg. She disconnected before saying which Starbucks.

n A hit and run was reported on West Third Avenue.

n Mail/packages were reported stolen on North Montgomery Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A container reportedly fell out of a vehicle on South Main Street. The reporting party removed it from the roadway and said it possibly was medical equipment.

n A 51-year-old woman on a snowmobile reportedly hit a tree near Bear Creek Road in Ronald. She suffered multiple injuries.

n A raccoon reportedly was in a driveway off East Manitoba Avenue. The reporting party called Wildcomm (Department Fish and Wildlife) who said they have no agents on the East Side.

n A semi reportedly hit another semi at a truck stop on Dolarway Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 31-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

