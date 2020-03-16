Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 14-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A robbery was reported on East First Street.

n Green arching and sparks were reported from a telephone pole on North Ferguson Street.

n Subjects at a party reportedly were coming outside and yelling how much they hate their neighbors on East 19th Avenue.

n Two dogs reportedly were trying to attack another dog on Alpine Drive and Tony Circle.

n A small dog reportedly was outside in the cold on Jennie Circle.

n A man wearing a black hoodie and a baseball cap reportedly activated a porch and then when spotted took off running on Bonnie Lane.

n A Toyota pickup with an attached utility trailer was reported missing on Goat Peak Ranch Road.

n A silver SUV reportedly struck a bicycle and then left the scene on West University Way. There was video of the collision.

n A man reportedly took mail out of a mailbox on North Water Street. When he was told to put it back because it was a federal offense, he said “no” and that he didn’t care and walked off.

n An extremely inebriated shirtless man reportedly was yelling outside a location on North Ruby Street.

n A large fuel spill was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.

n A man reportedly stole items from a store on North Ruby Street.

n A Ford Escape reportedly was in a ditch partially filled with water off of Upper Badger Pocket Road.

n A vehicle reportedly was stuck in a snow drift on Hayes Road.

n Railroad crossing signs reportedly were going up and down on West Fifth Avenue and North Railroad Street even though no trains were coming.

n A sedan reportedly ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed on North Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street.

n A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Look Road and Brick Mill Road.

n A Rottweiler reportedly was running eastbound on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n Food reportedly was stolen from a building on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n There was a report of indecency on University Way.

n Religious picketers were reportedly were refusing to leave private property on state Route 906.

n A man reportedly was almost struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on West Manitoba Avenue and then got into a verbal confrontation with the driver.

n A Ford Excursion reportedly hit a light pole and then left the scene on North Airport Road.

n A woman reported that a subject, possibly Russian, was going to Cle Elum to purchase narcotics. It is unknown where in Cle Elum the transaction was to take place.

n A feral cat with a shoulder injury was reported on Sunlight Drive.

n A fire extinguisher was reported missing on North Chestnut Street.

n Two cows reportedly were next to the roadway on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.

n A woman reportedly was pulling out of her driveway and observed a bobcat walk in front of her car. She heard a gunshot and then saw a man with a hand gun and a yellow shaggy dog.

n A man in his 60s with a beard, red hair, wearing a green jacket and a backpack with reflective stripes reportedly was in the middle of the roadway trying to flag down traffic and East First Stret and North Wright Avenue in Cle Elum.

n Someone reportedly broke into feminine product dispensers and stole quarters in aa second-floor restroom of a building on Chestnut Street.

n A man reportedly was seen dragging a dog by a leash through gravel, jerking at the dog’s neck with the leash, kicking the dog and pushing it into a ditch on Wilson Creek Road.

n A person driving a Chevy pickup reportedly drove off without paying for gasoline on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A residential burglary was reported on West 12th Avenue.

n A burglary was reported on West Helena Avenue.

n A Subaru Crosstrek reportedly was broken into on Kachess Dam Road.

n A man reportedly stole a propane tank on East Berry Road.

n A woman reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on East Queen Place.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 14-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Visible smoke was reported from a unit in a building on South Chestnut Street.

n A bonfire that appeared to be unattended was reported on Fairview Road and Watson Road.

n Smoke reportedly was coming from a stove in an apartment on East Helena Avenue.

n A van in a parking lot on state Route 97 reportedly was on fire.

n An unattended brush fire was reported in a canal on Ferguson Road.

n A small unattended fire was reported on East Patrick Road and No. 81 Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 14-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 58-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.

n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear for resisting arrest and failure to appear for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $30,000.

n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

