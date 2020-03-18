Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report that a cat was atop of power pole for at least an hour, possibly stuck between the insulator and attachment on Denmark Road.

n A man reportedly came into a business yelling at the manager and causing a scene on North Pine Street.

n Two men reportedly were fighting on West Second Street.

n A non-injury collision involving two Subarus was reported on East 10th Avenue.

n Rocks and sand reportedly were dumped in the intersection of North Pfenning Road and Game Farm Road.

n A phone and wallet reportedly were stolen on East Fourth Avenue.

n Three subjects reportedly were trying to get inside a construction trailer on Gail Road.

n A black/tan dog reportedly was at large on East Umptanum Road.

n A man reportedly was walking his dog on North Columbia Street. A woman came out of her house and threatened to sue the man for walking on her sidewalk, filmed him and threatened to put it on the internet.

n An accidental misfire of a rifle reportedly hit a neighbor’s apartment on East 19th Avenue.

n Four gun shots were reported on East Patrick Avenue.

n A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on state Route 97.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a complaint about smoke from burning ditches on Pfenning Road.

n A ditch fire reportedly was out of control on McManamy Cutoff Road.

n A computer reportedly caught on fire in a residence hall room on North Walnut Street.

n A field fire reportedly was out of control on Denmark Road and Sorenson Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 32-year-old Union Gap man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for parole violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

n A 58-year-old White Swan man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for parole violation/third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.

n A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

