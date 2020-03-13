Kittcom received the following calls on March 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A dog reportedly was in the middle of the road on East First Street and Short Avenue in Cle Elum.
A large amount of glass was reported in the roadway on West University Way and North Water Street.
A thin man in a coat with a fur-lined hood reportedly was walking in the middle of the street on East Fifth Avenue and Ruby Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
An 18-year-old woman riding a bicycle reportedly was struck by a Silverado pickup on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A clarinet reportedly was stolen from the music building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A fire hydrant on Mountain View Avenue reportedly was stuck open.
A Chevy Duromax reportedly was being driven erratically through a neighborhood on Willow Street.
A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.
The was a report of visible smoke from a semi truck on Interstate 90, mile post 95.
A snowmobile was reported on fire on Lion Rock Overlook.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 32-year-old Des Moines woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $100,000.
A 32-yea-old Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for violating a domestic violence no contact order. Bail $30,000.