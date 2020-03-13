Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A dog reportedly was in the middle of the road on East First Street and Short Avenue in Cle Elum.

A large amount of glass was reported in the roadway on West University Way and North Water Street.

A thin man in a coat with a fur-lined hood reportedly was walking in the middle of the street on East Fifth Avenue and Ruby Street.

A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

An 18-year-old woman riding a bicycle reportedly was struck by a Silverado pickup on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

A clarinet reportedly was stolen from the music building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

A fire hydrant on Mountain View Avenue reportedly was stuck open.

A Chevy Duromax reportedly was being driven erratically through a neighborhood on Willow Street.

A hit and run was reported on North Airport Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

The was a report of visible smoke from a semi truck on Interstate 90, mile post 95.

A snowmobile was reported on fire on Lion Rock Overlook.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 32-year-old Des Moines woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $100,000.

A 32-yea-old Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for violating a domestic violence no contact order. Bail $30,000.

