Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The rear of a trailer reportedly was in a ditch off of No. 6 Road.

n A theft was reported on First Street in Cle Elum.

n A theft was reported on Pine Street.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street and then reported found in front of Wendell Hill Hall with its front tire missing.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision reportedly occurred last Friday on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A person reportedly called Kittcom with questions regarding gas-powered stand-up scooters.

n A woman reportedly walked into building with a man who said, “coronavirus last” and then shut the door in her face on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. She was upset with the way the man treated her.

n A woman reported someone else’s open mail was in her mailbox on North Maple Street.

n Two subjects reportedly were fighting in front of a business on North Ruby Street.

n There was a report of a man in his 40s with red hair wearing a green and white plaid shirt and jeans, pacing back and forth for four hours, belching and talking loudly on West Third Avenue. The man was also sitting in a pickup, moving it a foot forward and then back again.

n A wallet reportedly was stolen from a locker room on East Sixth Avenue.

n Cookies and milk reportedly were stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

n Unruly customers reportedly were refusing to leave the pool area on Davis Street.

n A woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window and believed it could be a person attempting to make entry on North Water Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report of burning paper and boxes in a fire pit on Reecer Creek Road.

n A tree reportedly was on fire on Brick Mill Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 38-year-old Ronald man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for residential burglary. No bail.

n A 55-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to comply with pay or appear.

n An 88-year-old Easton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,600.

n A 38-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault. Bail $500.

n A 22-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,000.

n A 21-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

Tags

Comments

