Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A blue, homemade trailer reportedly was stolen on South Chestnut Street.

n Two horses were reported on the roadway on Vantage Highway.

n Cremated remains reportedly were found in a recently purchased residence on South Pearl Street.

n Four dogs reportedly were left in a vehicle with the windows cracked open on East 10th Avenue.

n A Cle Elum man reported that a subject who assaulted him two years ago made statements that he was leaving California to come to Washington to “settle old scores.”

n A South Pearl Street resident reported that a neighbor threatened to strangle her over her choice of parking in the parking lot.

n A man reported that someone intentionally coughed in his face on North Ruby Street.

Two dogs reportedly attacked and possibly killed a dog on East Sixth Street in Cle Elum.

n A propane tank reportedly had been struck and was upside down and leaking on Alaska Avenue in Roslyn.

n A large black dog and another dog reportedly were running at large on South Pearl Street.

n A man reportedly locked himself inside a surplus police vehicle and could not get out on Railroad Avenue.

n A subject reportedly kicked a puppy in the head and was neglecting another puppy on East 18th Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A small grassfire was reported on Willowdale Road.

n Truck brakes reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 136.

n A grass fire that originally was a controlled burn reportedly was getting out of hand on South Ridge Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs ($500 bail), driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and hit and run unattended (bail $500).

