Kittcom received the following calls on March 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A blue, homemade trailer reportedly was stolen on South Chestnut Street.
n Two horses were reported on the roadway on Vantage Highway.
n Cremated remains reportedly were found in a recently purchased residence on South Pearl Street.
n Four dogs reportedly were left in a vehicle with the windows cracked open on East 10th Avenue.
n A Cle Elum man reported that a subject who assaulted him two years ago made statements that he was leaving California to come to Washington to “settle old scores.”
n A South Pearl Street resident reported that a neighbor threatened to strangle her over her choice of parking in the parking lot.
n A man reported that someone intentionally coughed in his face on North Ruby Street.
Two dogs reportedly attacked and possibly killed a dog on East Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
n A propane tank reportedly had been struck and was upside down and leaking on Alaska Avenue in Roslyn.
n A large black dog and another dog reportedly were running at large on South Pearl Street.
n A man reportedly locked himself inside a surplus police vehicle and could not get out on Railroad Avenue.
n A subject reportedly kicked a puppy in the head and was neglecting another puppy on East 18th Avenue.
n A small grassfire was reported on Willowdale Road.
n Truck brakes reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 136.
n A grass fire that originally was a controlled burn reportedly was getting out of hand on South Ridge Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs ($500 bail), driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and hit and run unattended (bail $500).