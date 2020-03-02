Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 29-March 2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Two small dogs reportedly were running loose behind a store on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly was yelling about the shape of a telephone on state Route 903.
n Dump trucks reportedly working on and off Bullfrog Road and tracking mud onto the road.
n A plastic bag with a white substance in it reportedly as found on North Ruby Street.
n An assault was reported on North Walnut Street.
n A mailbox reportedly was hit by a small, light-colored sedan on Wilson Creek Road.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem of two Chihuahuas running loose on West Peakview Road.
n A key and garage door opener were reported stolen on East 28th Avenue.
n An assault was reported on East First Avenue.
n A collision was reported on First Street.
n A stop sign reportedly was lying down flat in a grassy area on Sampson Street and Fourth Avenue.
n Multiple vehicles reportedly were speeding on Maple Street.
n A subject reportedly told his swimming mates he would stab them and beat them up on East Sixth Avenue.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on South Canyon Road.
n A man reportedly was knocking of a subject’s door and threatening to break in on Water Street.
n An assault was reported at Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported at North Water Street and West Idaho Avenue.
n There was a report of a dead dog in a black trash bat behind the bushes on Tipton Road and Look Road.
n A black Mercedes reportedly was rear-ended by a pickup on North Alder Street.
n An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on North Walnut Street.
n Two subjects reportedly tried to steal a package from the end of a driveway on Nelson Siding Road.
n There was a report of a possible sick or dead raccoon on the backside of property on East Fourth Avenue.
n There was a report that two subjects attempted to break into a shed on East River Avenue.
n Bottles of oil were dumped on a vehicle on West Sixth Avenue.
n There was a report of men fighting on North Ruby Street and East Sixth Avenue.
n A theft was reported on East Third Avenue and North Ruby Street.
n A forged prescription was reported on North Ruby Street.
n Mailboxes reportedly were struck and damaged on North Sampson Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East First Street.
n An assault was reported on Washington Avenue.
n An assault was reported on Mountain View Avenue.
n Three shots reportedly were heard on Chestnut Street.
n Beer was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
n Dogs reportedly were running loose on Badger Pocket Road.
n Someone reportedly broke windows to gain access to a residence on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
n A license plate reportedly was spray painted on West University Way.
n A downed traffic sign was reported on East Third Avenue.
n The front bumper of a vehicle parked on North Regal Street reportedly was ripped off in a possible hit and run.
n Ten cigarette butts were reported outside bedroom window on East 19th Avenue.
n A pitbull was reported in a yard on North Kittitas Street.
n Debris was reported on the east side of the roadway on South Canyon Road.
n There was a report of someone offering minors drugs for inappropriate photos on state Route 903.
n A brush fire was reported on Vantage Highway.
n An outside fire was reported on Shale Pit Road.
n A stove fire was reported in a residence on East Third Avenue.
n A large fire was reported on Hanson Road.
n An unattended fire reportedly was boring a fence and trees and threatening a power pole on South Matthews Road and Kittitas Highway.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 29-March 2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 36-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony violation of a protection order. No bail.
n A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for possession of controlled substances. Bail $5,000.
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 61-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for five counts of criminal impersonation to obtain drugs, forgery and first-degree criminal impersonation. No bail.
n A 24-year-old Kent man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and three counts of reckless endangerment. Bail $25,000.