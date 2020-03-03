n Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A person reportedly received a death threat on West University Way.
n A kitten reportedly struck by a vehicle on Willow Street. The reporting party held the kitten until it died.
Six puppies reportedly were dumped on the side of the road on Parke Creek Road.
n An unknown man reportedly was wandering through a hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard jiggling door handles.
n A robbery was reported on Canyon Road.
n There was a report of a man with shaved head wearing a skeleton mask riding a kid’s bicycle in a parking lot on Ruby Street.
n A white Ford Focus with two women in the vehicle reportedly ran a school bus stop sign on North Walnut Street and East Helena Avenue.
n Washers, dryers and ranges reportedly were stolen from three units on East Helena Avenue. The items were listed for sale on a social media site.
n Four tires of a pickup reportedly were slashed on South Thorp Highway.
n A reporting party’s girlfriend’s roommate reportedly cut the TV ofd, cut some wires to lighting pictures and scratched the reporting party’s car on North Walnut Street.
n A large, dead skunk was reported in the middle of the roadway on Look Road.
n A line reportedly was down and blocking a driveway on Reecer Creek Road.
n A delivery truck reportedly struck a one-way sign and nearly hit a a pedestrian who was woking in the garden bed on the corner of West Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
n A woman driving a vehicle reportedly hit a mailbox on Willow Street. When she was asked if she was OK, she said she’d just had eye surgery.
n Three men on North Ruby Street reportedly were smoking marijuana.
n A vehicle reportedly went off the side of the roadway and flipped on Interstate 90, mile post 70.
n No fire calls were received in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Zillah man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
n A 49-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.