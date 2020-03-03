Police

n Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A person reportedly received a death threat on West University Way.

n A kitten reportedly struck by a vehicle on Willow Street. The reporting party held the kitten until it died.

Six puppies reportedly were dumped on the side of the road on Parke Creek Road.

n An unknown man reportedly was wandering through a hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard jiggling door handles.

n A robbery was reported on Canyon Road.

n There was a report of a man with shaved head wearing a skeleton mask riding a kid’s bicycle in a parking lot on Ruby Street.

n A white Ford Focus with two women in the vehicle reportedly ran a school bus stop sign on North Walnut Street and East Helena Avenue.

n Washers, dryers and ranges reportedly were stolen from three units on East Helena Avenue. The items were listed for sale on a social media site.

n Four tires of a pickup reportedly were slashed on South Thorp Highway.

n A reporting party’s girlfriend’s roommate reportedly cut the TV ofd, cut some wires to lighting pictures and scratched the reporting party’s car on North Walnut Street.

n A large, dead skunk was reported in the middle of the roadway on Look Road.

n A line reportedly was down and blocking a driveway on Reecer Creek Road.

n A delivery truck reportedly struck a one-way sign and nearly hit a a pedestrian who was woking in the garden bed on the corner of West Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.

n A woman driving a vehicle reportedly hit a mailbox on Willow Street. When she was asked if she was OK, she said she’d just had eye surgery.

n Three men on North Ruby Street reportedly were smoking marijuana.

n A vehicle reportedly went off the side of the roadway and flipped on Interstate 90, mile post 70.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n No fire calls were received in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 31-year-old Zillah man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.

n A 49-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.