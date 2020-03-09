Kittcom received the following calls on March 7-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A power or cable line was reported across the roadway on North Thorp Highway and First Street.
n Two subjects reportedly were observed on surveillance video breaking several windows in vehicles on Alliance Road.
n A collision was reported on Mountain View Avenue.
n A non-injury collision involving a Hyundai and an Audi was reported on North Alder Street and East 18th Avenue.
n A vehicle reportedly hit the left rear fender of a 1992 Camaro while backing out of a parking space on 19th Avenue.
n A Honda reportedly racing up and down the roadway at high speeds and doing burnouts on Broadway Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly carrying a rifle upright walked into a bar on East Fourth Avenue. The man then put the rifle in his vehicle.
n Two males in a small pickup reportedly were writing graffiti on the walls of an ag tunnel on Bull Road.
n A woman reported she believed someone had been in her apartment on East Third Avenue. Nothing was missing but the dogs were locked in a bedroom and it appeared someone had laid on her bed.
n A man and woman reportedly were arguing on the sidewalk on West University Way and North Water Street. The man stepped in front of the woman so she could not walk away.
n The lights and alarms at a railroad crossing reportedly had been going off for five minutes but there was no train on South Industrial Way.
n Subjects reportedly stole fuel additives from a location on Main Street then put stolen plates on the back of a vehicle and headed east bound on Interstate 90.
n Toilets reportedly were backed up and flooding a backroom on University Way.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on 11th Avenue.
n Central Washington University Geology Department called in a warning that it would be setting off several “trashcanos” outside of Discovery Lab.
n Two men reportedly were yelling at one another in the crosswalk on East Third Avenue and North Chestnut Street. One of the men, a 60-year old with gray hair, walked in front of Chevy Tahoe and struck it with his hand.
n A hit and run was reported on South Railroad Avenue.
n A person on Third Street in Cle Elum reportedly saw a Facebook post that tagged the reporting party stating, “You killed my father, be prepared to die.” The reporting party did not know the person who made the post or why they would say that.
n A man reportedly was in a deli drinking alcohol and being unruly on Mountain View Avenue.
n A subject reportedly stole groceries and Ruby Street.
n A person reported that a white truck pulled up, a man stepped out and made homophobic statements toward the reporting party and then urinated in front of a building on 11th Avenue. The man said he was going to beat up the reporting party and made more verbal threats.
n A cat reportedly was attached by a dog on Main Street.
n A burglary was reported in progress on Guye Peak Lane at Snoqualmie Pass.
n A person reported driving past a church on East Fifth Avenue and seeing a woman who may have been partially nude, standing next to the front door, bending over and covering her chest.
n Fireworks reportedly were being set off on Robbins Road.
n A woman reported she had been assaulted by another woman on North Sprague Street.
n A woman reportedly stole items from a convenience store on University Way.
n A man in a red hoodie reportedly was outside yelling and cursing and possibly fighting someone on North Yellowstone Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway.
n There was a report of a possible card skimmer at a service station on Main Street.
n A theft was reported on Manitoba Avenue.
n There was a report of subjects shooting Tannerite off of Durr Road.
n An assault was reported on Brook Lane.
n A subject reported appeared to be sleeping in the double-door entry to Hal Holmes Community Center on Ruby Street.
n Three high-school aged males reportedly kick a shopping cart into a vehicle in a parking lot on Mountain View Avenue and then left, one of a scooter and two on bicycles.
n Money was reported stolen on Mountain View Avenue.
n A Mercedes reportedly was paintable on Kittitas Highway.
n Four cows were reported in the roadway on Upper Badger Pocket Road.
A smoldering stump was reported behind a residence on Red Cedar Drive in Ronald.
The trunk of a red vintage Volkswagen reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90.
A chimney fire was reported at a residence on South Tamarack Lane.
There was report of smoke from a trailer and tractor on South Canyon Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 7-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Pasco man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $6,000.
A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree attempted kidnapping and third-degree assault on a child. Bail $75,000.
A 51-year-old Maple Valley man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and hit and run unattended complicity. Bail $1,500.
A 18-year-old Fox Island man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for reckless driving. Bail $1,000.
A 65-year-old North Bend man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for violation uniform controlled substances act, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail.