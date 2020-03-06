Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A back back was reported broken — possibly a .22 pistol bullet hole — on North Walnut Street.

A theft was reported on South Main Street.

A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street.

A Subaru Legacy reportedly was rear-ended by a Volkswagen Beetle on Fifth Avenue and Main Street.

An unknown subject clipped toilet paper to the reporting party’s door on North Alder Street.

A bicycle was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.

A man reportedly was acting erratically, walking back and forth and kicking at rocks and dirt on East Fifth Avenue.

A small dog reportedly has been running around the neighborhood on East Second Avenue.

A South A Street Roslyn resident reported someone was in their yard and had activated the motion lights.

Airpods were reported stolen on East Berry Road.

A man reportedly stole chips and drink at a business on state Route 97.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Heavy smoke reportedly was coming out of a residence on East Cherry Lane.

A brush fire was reported on Old Highway 10 and Reecer Creek.

There was a report of fire in a ditch and a culvert on Interstate 90, mile post 79.

There was a report of black smoke from a burn barrel on Mountain Rivers Trails.

A burn pile was reported on Watt Canyon Road.

A bonfire was reported near the boat launch on Umptanum Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 55-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear for pay or appear. Bail $200.

A 23-year-old Brier man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree malicious mischief. Bail $10,000.

A 58-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of first-degree theft. No bail.

A19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for failure to appear for two counts of minor in possession of alcohol. Bail $20,000.

A 34-year-old Ronald woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for two counts of third-degree theft. Bail $3,000.

A 28-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree trafficking stolen property and failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an interlock device. No bail.

A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for pay or appear. Bail $175.

A 39-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.

A 44-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license and second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $21,000.

A 36-year-old Pasco man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Bail $3,100.

