Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A back back was reported broken — possibly a .22 pistol bullet hole — on North Walnut Street.
A theft was reported on South Main Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street.
A Subaru Legacy reportedly was rear-ended by a Volkswagen Beetle on Fifth Avenue and Main Street.
An unknown subject clipped toilet paper to the reporting party’s door on North Alder Street.
A bicycle was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
A man reportedly was acting erratically, walking back and forth and kicking at rocks and dirt on East Fifth Avenue.
A small dog reportedly has been running around the neighborhood on East Second Avenue.
A South A Street Roslyn resident reported someone was in their yard and had activated the motion lights.
Airpods were reported stolen on East Berry Road.
A man reportedly stole chips and drink at a business on state Route 97.
Heavy smoke reportedly was coming out of a residence on East Cherry Lane.
A brush fire was reported on Old Highway 10 and Reecer Creek.
There was a report of fire in a ditch and a culvert on Interstate 90, mile post 79.
There was a report of black smoke from a burn barrel on Mountain Rivers Trails.
A burn pile was reported on Watt Canyon Road.
A bonfire was reported near the boat launch on Umptanum Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 55-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear for pay or appear. Bail $200.
A 23-year-old Brier man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for second-degree malicious mischief. Bail $10,000.
A 58-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of first-degree theft. No bail.
A19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for failure to appear for two counts of minor in possession of alcohol. Bail $20,000.
A 34-year-old Ronald woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for two counts of third-degree theft. Bail $3,000.
A 28-year-old Yakima woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree trafficking stolen property and failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an interlock device. No bail.
A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for pay or appear. Bail $175.
A 39-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $500.
A 44-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license and second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $21,000.
A 36-year-old Pasco man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Bail $3,100.