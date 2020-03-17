Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A woman who appeared under the influence of drugs reportedly was throwing garbage out of a dumpster on East Helena Avenue.

n A cow was reported in the roadway on state Route 821, mile post 12.

n A man wearing blanket, dark clothing and carrying bags reportedly was talking to garbage can and stumbling on North Water Street.

n A woman reportedly was in the roadway screaming obscenities on North Ruby Street.

n A man reportedly was in a store yelling at employees and talking about guns on East University Way.

n An assault was reported on North B Street.

n A tractor and trailer reportedly struck a guardrail and was stuck on the bridge on Hayes Road and Morrison Road.

n A loose horse was reported on West Helena Avenue.

n A pitbull and a Chihuahua mix reportedly were at large on North Willow Street.

n A large gray dog reportedly was at large on North Brook Lane.

n A person reported their dog was killed by their neighbor’s dog on North Thorp Highway.

n Two parakeets were reported stolen on East 18th Avenue. The reporting party said he accidentally left the door to the residence unlocked.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Visible smoke was reported in a business on West Washington Avenue.

n A neighbor reportedly was burning grass in an irrigation ditch but the fire was spreading toward the fence line on Windy Ridge Lane.

n A fire was reported in a back field on Wilson Creek Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 33-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

n A 43-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree criminal trespassing. Bail $1,100.

