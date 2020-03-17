Kittcom received the following calls on March 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A woman who appeared under the influence of drugs reportedly was throwing garbage out of a dumpster on East Helena Avenue.
n A cow was reported in the roadway on state Route 821, mile post 12.
n A man wearing blanket, dark clothing and carrying bags reportedly was talking to garbage can and stumbling on North Water Street.
n A woman reportedly was in the roadway screaming obscenities on North Ruby Street.
n A man reportedly was in a store yelling at employees and talking about guns on East University Way.
n An assault was reported on North B Street.
n A tractor and trailer reportedly struck a guardrail and was stuck on the bridge on Hayes Road and Morrison Road.
n A loose horse was reported on West Helena Avenue.
n A pitbull and a Chihuahua mix reportedly were at large on North Willow Street.
n A large gray dog reportedly was at large on North Brook Lane.
n A person reported their dog was killed by their neighbor’s dog on North Thorp Highway.
n Two parakeets were reported stolen on East 18th Avenue. The reporting party said he accidentally left the door to the residence unlocked.
n Visible smoke was reported in a business on West Washington Avenue.
n A neighbor reportedly was burning grass in an irrigation ditch but the fire was spreading toward the fence line on Windy Ridge Lane.
n A fire was reported in a back field on Wilson Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 33-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
n A 43-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree criminal trespassing. Bail $1,100.