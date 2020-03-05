Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A downed tree was reported on the roadway on South Thorp Highway.
n There was a report of a low-hanging wire across a sidewalk on West First Avenue.
n A silver pickup reportedly drove through a fence on Tyler Road.
n Vandalism was reported at a building on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n Pylons reportedly knocked down in a construction area on South Main Street and East Railroad Avenue.
n A prowler was reported on North Green Parks Drive.
n A non-injury collision was rep;sorted on North Walnut Street.
n Materials reportedly were stolen from a job site on North Sunnyview Lane.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Glen Drive.
n A woman driving a Honda Civic reportedly backed out of a parking spot, backed into a pickup and then drove away on East Third Avenue.
n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A non-injury collision involving a Honda Element and a Chevy pickup was reported on North Brick Road and North Willow Street.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East University Way.
n A chocolate Lab reportedly was standing next to the roadway on Vantage Highway.
n A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
n An outside fire was reported on Moreau Road and Brick Mill Road.
n Visible smoke was reported on the east slopes of the wind farm off of Vantage Highway.
