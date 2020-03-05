Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A downed tree was reported on the roadway on South Thorp Highway.

n There was a report of a low-hanging wire across a sidewalk on West First Avenue.

n A silver pickup reportedly drove through a fence on Tyler Road.

n Vandalism was reported at a building on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n Pylons reportedly knocked down in a construction area on South Main Street and East Railroad Avenue.

n A prowler was reported on North Green Parks Drive.

n A non-injury collision was rep;sorted on North Walnut Street.

n Materials reportedly were stolen from a job site on North Sunnyview Lane.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Glen Drive.

n A woman driving a Honda Civic reportedly backed out of a parking spot, backed into a pickup and then drove away on East Third Avenue.

n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.

n A non-injury collision involving a Honda Element and a Chevy pickup was reported on North Brick Road and North Willow Street.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East University Way.

n A chocolate Lab reportedly was standing next to the roadway on Vantage Highway.

n A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported on Moreau Road and Brick Mill Road.

n Visible smoke was reported on the east slopes of the wind farm off of Vantage Highway.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrest reports for this time period were received by the Daily Record.

