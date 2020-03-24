Kittcom received the following calls on March 21-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A hit and run was reported on North Main Street.
n Two juvenile males reportedly had what looked like a rifle, possibly an air soft gun, in a gun case and were lighting off fireworks on West 14th Avenue.
n Two juvenile males reportedly were riding skateboards through alley ways and shouting obscenities on East Fourth Avenue. The juveniles were contacted and asked to not shout obscenities.
n A large branch reportedly was in the roadway on the roundabout on West University Way.
n There was a report that a neighbor’s chickens were “stinking up the neighborhood” on West Third Street.
n A large dog reportedly was wandering around White Birch Avenue.
n An Ellensburg woman reported she failed a background check for Instacart to buy groceries and requested information on whether she was in trouble for anything.
n Shoplifting was reported on East Third Street and North Teanaway Avenue.
n A dark-colored cow reportedly was in the roadway on Wilson Creek and Game Farm Road.
n There were no fire calls reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 21-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported during this time period.