Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 21-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A hit and run was reported on North Main Street.

n Two juvenile males reportedly had what looked like a rifle, possibly an air soft gun, in a gun case and were lighting off fireworks on West 14th Avenue.

n Two juvenile males reportedly were riding skateboards through alley ways and shouting obscenities on East Fourth Avenue. The juveniles were contacted and asked to not shout obscenities.

n A large branch reportedly was in the roadway on the roundabout on West University Way.

n There was a report that a neighbor’s chickens were “stinking up the neighborhood” on West Third Street.

n A large dog reportedly was wandering around White Birch Avenue.

n An Ellensburg woman reported she failed a background check for Instacart to buy groceries and requested information on whether she was in trouble for anything.

n Shoplifting was reported on East Third Street and North Teanaway Avenue.

n A dark-colored cow reportedly was in the roadway on Wilson Creek and Game Farm Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 21-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There were no fire calls reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 21-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported during this time period.

