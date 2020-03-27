Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Two juveniles reportedly were recklessly riding dirt bikes on East Third Street and North Montgomery in Cle Elum.

A vehicle prowl was reported on North Ellington Street.

A white semi reportedly backed into a green semi on North Dolarway Road.

A window of a building on South Canyon Road reportedly was kicked in.

There was a report that a construction crew was working on a roof on East Fourth Avenue during a time that construction was shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A man reported he had just paid to have eight skunks removed from under his residence on Lambert Road near Cle Elum. He said a man has been camping at the old rest area and going to the pet store to buy food to feed the skunks.

A younger juvenile, unknown if male or female, with short hair, glasses and wearing a black shirt with “Hurley” in yellow writing on the front, reportedly stole candy and wine from a story on South Canyon Road.

The railroad on East Umptanum Road and South Canyon Road reportedly was swaying back and forth. The reportedly believed in may have been struck.

A man reportedly was digging up the Willow Glenn Apartment sign on South Willow Street.

A hole reportedly was cut in the fence between where the airport deadends and the Bowers Business Loop.

Three juveniles reportedly threw trash in a field and urinated on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

A man reportedly stole groceries on West First Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 58-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree robbery. Bail $50,000.

A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary (no bail), third-degree theft (no bail), and failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $300).

