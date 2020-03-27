Kittcom received the following calls on March 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two juveniles reportedly were recklessly riding dirt bikes on East Third Street and North Montgomery in Cle Elum.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Ellington Street.
A white semi reportedly backed into a green semi on North Dolarway Road.
A window of a building on South Canyon Road reportedly was kicked in.
There was a report that a construction crew was working on a roof on East Fourth Avenue during a time that construction was shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A man reported he had just paid to have eight skunks removed from under his residence on Lambert Road near Cle Elum. He said a man has been camping at the old rest area and going to the pet store to buy food to feed the skunks.
A younger juvenile, unknown if male or female, with short hair, glasses and wearing a black shirt with “Hurley” in yellow writing on the front, reportedly stole candy and wine from a story on South Canyon Road.
The railroad on East Umptanum Road and South Canyon Road reportedly was swaying back and forth. The reportedly believed in may have been struck.
A man reportedly was digging up the Willow Glenn Apartment sign on South Willow Street.
A hole reportedly was cut in the fence between where the airport deadends and the Bowers Business Loop.
Three juveniles reportedly threw trash in a field and urinated on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly stole groceries on West First Street in Cle Elum.
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 58-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree robbery. Bail $50,000.
A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary (no bail), third-degree theft (no bail), and failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $300).