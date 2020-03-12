Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An airplane reportedly was flying in circles near Shushuskin Ridge Road.

n There was a report of two people sleeping in a building on Dean Nicholson Boulevard — one in a chair and one on the floor. Sleeping in a chair is permissible, sleeping on the floor is not.

n A vehicle reportedly struck a parked vehicle on East Capitol Avenue.

n Two dogs reportedly were at large on Park Place.

n There was a report of a “boom” noise inside a South Cle Elum restaurant and two broken windows.

n A Chevy flatbed reportedly was stolen on Vantage Highway.

n Unattended young children were reported in a Subaru in a parking lot on Water Street.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on University Way.

n A power line reportedly was disconnected and swinging from the pole on Thrall Road and Cleman Road.

n There was a report of two subjects — a man and a woman — possibly undressing in a bathroom on First Street in Cle Elum.

n A hit and run was reported on 10th Avenue.

n A wallet reportedly was taken from an office on Main Street.

n A man with a goatee wearing a camo coat, a gray vest, tan pants, a gray billed hat with a camo stocking hat reportedly stole beer, food and energy drinks from a business on Ruby Street. He was last seen walking northbound on Sprague Street.

n A man wearing a camo jacket and stocking cap reportedly was laying behind dumpsters drinking alcohol quickly on East Fifth Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East 18th Avenue and North Water Street.

n A Jack Russell terrier with a red collar and tags reportedly was loose on West Sixth Avenue.

n A woman reported she returned to her room Monday night and her roommate had left rocks and dirt in her bed on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A reporting party reportedly found a tobacco-like substance in the room of a resident on East University Way. It was unknown for certain what it was, but the concern was it could be marijuana.

n A man without shoes or socks reportedly was in the middle of the road yelling on North Kittitas Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Visible smoke was reported on Wilson Creek and Bar 14 Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $200.

