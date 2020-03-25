Kittcom received the following calls on March 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A woman reportedly asked if she’d be able to bring a truck load of dry beans over and sell them on a corner on South Main Street.
n A man said he could see on a video camera that his roommate was going through items in his room. He hadn’t taken anything yet, but the reporting party believed he would.
n A woman reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway on University Way.
n The State Patrol reportedly received a 911 call from a woman who said, “You should be able to see my location.” When asked if she was reporting an emergency, she said, “Ya, that’s why I’m calling,” and then set the phone down.
n The lights on top of a building reportedly were going on and off on East Jackson Avenue.
n No fire calls were reported in this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported in this time period.