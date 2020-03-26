Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A person reported money was taken from their bank account on East 18th Avenue.

n There was a report of a person possibly siphoning gas from vehicles on Rainier Drive.

n A truck reportedly knocked down a phone line in the alley between Main and Water streets.

n Multi-colored cows reportedly were in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road.

n A Ford F250 reportedly was struck by a motorhome in a parking lot on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.

n A BMW reportedly was struck by another vehicle in a parking lot on East 11th Avenue.

n The was a report that a person operating an excavator purposely tried to strike a Subaru on West Second Street.

n A subject reportedly wrote “You both deserve each other” on the reporting party’s Kia Londo on North Alder Street. This was the third time it had happened.

n A toaster reportedly was stolen from a kitchen on East 11th Avenue. The toaster was last seen on Sunday.

n The railroad crossing on Cabin Creek Road near Easton reportedly was malfunctioning.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report that people had a fire that was not in a fire pit on South Main Street.

A fire was reported on the south side of a parking lot on West Washington Avenue.

n An outside fire was reported on South Canyon Road.

n A pickup truck pulling a trailer reportedly was smoking on Interstate 90 near Easton.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 36-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree reckless burning. Bail $1,000.

n A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

