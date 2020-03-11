Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A North Water Street resident reported their was someone outside her window trying to get in.

n An East University Way resident reported someone knocked on her door very loudly. When she asked who it was, no one responded.

n A semi reportedly went off the side of the road on Thrall Road.

n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on East University Way.

n An assault was reported on Ruby Street.

n Clothes reportedly were stolen from a laundry room on Alder Street.

n A white Chevy Monte Carol reportedly ran a stop sign on Tacoma Avenue and then multiple red lights on Water Street.

n A bottle of liquor reportedly was stolen on Ruby Street.

n A tire reportedly was stolen from a porch on West Creeksedge Way.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue.

n Bicycles reportedly were stolen between February and March on West 11th Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report that smoke from ditch burning was creating a driving hazard on Vantage Highway.

n An outside fire was reported on state Route 10, mile post 100.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 41-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.

n A 44-year-old Hunters man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for felony violation of a protection order. Bail $10,000.

n A 55-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.

n A 38-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.

n A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for failure to appear for attempt to elude, failure to appear for two counts possession of controlled substances, failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear for parking of an inoperable vehicle and failure to appear for living/storing items in vehicle in a public right-of-way. Bail $50,000,

n A 43-year-old Seattle man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to comply with pay or appear. Bail $2,723.

n A 50-year-old Des Moines man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license and a trip permit violation. Bail $1,500.

n A 43-year-old Edmonds man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.

n A 26-year-old Seattle man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear for possession of controlled substanes. Bail $5,000.

n A 26-year-old Bremerton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.