Kittcom received the following calls on March 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A North Water Street resident reported their was someone outside her window trying to get in.
n An East University Way resident reported someone knocked on her door very loudly. When she asked who it was, no one responded.
n A semi reportedly went off the side of the road on Thrall Road.
n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on East University Way.
n An assault was reported on Ruby Street.
n Clothes reportedly were stolen from a laundry room on Alder Street.
n A white Chevy Monte Carol reportedly ran a stop sign on Tacoma Avenue and then multiple red lights on Water Street.
n A bottle of liquor reportedly was stolen on Ruby Street.
n A tire reportedly was stolen from a porch on West Creeksedge Way.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
n Bicycles reportedly were stolen between February and March on West 11th Avenue.
n There was a report that smoke from ditch burning was creating a driving hazard on Vantage Highway.
n An outside fire was reported on state Route 10, mile post 100.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 41-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
n A 44-year-old Hunters man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for felony violation of a protection order. Bail $10,000.
n A 55-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
n A 38-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.
n A 48-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for failure to appear for attempt to elude, failure to appear for two counts possession of controlled substances, failure to appear for second-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear for parking of an inoperable vehicle and failure to appear for living/storing items in vehicle in a public right-of-way. Bail $50,000,
n A 43-year-old Seattle man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to comply with pay or appear. Bail $2,723.
n A 50-year-old Des Moines man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license and a trip permit violation. Bail $1,500.
n A 43-year-old Edmonds man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
n A 26-year-old Seattle man was arrested by the Prosecutor’s Office for failure to appear for possession of controlled substanes. Bail $5,000.
n A 26-year-old Bremerton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.