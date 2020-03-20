Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

An assault was reported on Highline Loop.

A food truck reportedly was broken into and cash and an iPad missing n North Wenas Street.

A woman reportedly was walking in and out of the roadway with luggage on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street. When asked if she needed help, she did not respond.

A scooter was reported stolen on East Third Avenue.

A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on North Dolarway Street.

An assault involving a man and a woman was reported on South Water Street.

A burglary was reported on North Wenas Street.

A collision was reported on South Main Street.

A hit and run was reported on Dolarway Road.

Fire

A controlled burn burned across a road on Lyons Road and Naneum.

A strong smell of burning plastic and a possible electrical fire was reported on North Sampson Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported in this time period.

