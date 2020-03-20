Kittcom received the following calls on March 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An assault was reported on Highline Loop.
A food truck reportedly was broken into and cash and an iPad missing n North Wenas Street.
A woman reportedly was walking in and out of the roadway with luggage on East Fifth Avenue and North Pine Street. When asked if she needed help, she did not respond.
A scooter was reported stolen on East Third Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on North Dolarway Street.
An assault involving a man and a woman was reported on South Water Street.
A burglary was reported on North Wenas Street.
A collision was reported on South Main Street.
A hit and run was reported on Dolarway Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on March 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A controlled burn burned across a road on Lyons Road and Naneum.
A strong smell of burning plastic and a possible electrical fire was reported on North Sampson Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported in this time period.