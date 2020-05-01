Kittcom received the following calls on April 30-May 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A prescription was reported stolen on Circle Ross Road.
A rental property reportedly was broken into on North Nanum Street. The property had not been checked in months. Sleeping items were found upstairs and there was food in the refrigerator.
Fireworks were reported on Martin Road.
A subject in a Ford Ranger type vehicle reportedly was sitting next to the mailboxes on Marian Drive in Cle Elum. He wasn’t doing anything, he was just sitting there.
Subjects reportedly spray painted a fence on South Pearl Street.
A man reportedly called the KITTCOM business line and said he was be driving a Ferrari and/or motorcycle to King County in honor of 35 and that if anyone got in his way he would do something about it. No specific threats mentioned, but he was extremely irate.
Kittcom received the following calls on April 30-May 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90.
A tree reportedly was on fire on West Seventh Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from April 30-May 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Joint Base Lewis-McChord man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree murder. No bail.
A 20-year-old Joint Base Lewis-McChord man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree murder. No bail.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree rendering criminal assistance. No bail.
A 56-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession/delivery methamphetamine and felony sex offender failure to register. No bail.
A 35-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for first-degree assault. No bail.