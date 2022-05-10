Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A 2008 aluminum golf trailer was reported stolen on Watson Road.
A hit and run was reported on South Sampson Street.
A collision involving a Dodge and an SUV was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.
A GMC pickup was reported stolen on East First Street in Kittitas.
A Ram 1500 pickup reportedly was broken into on North Ellington Street. Nothing was missing but items were thrown about.
Items were reported stolen on West Maci Court.
A Hardrock Specialized bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
The theft of $100 worth of lumber was reported on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A Glock 19 firearm was reported stolen on East Third Avenue.
The stucco in an entryway on North Main Street reportedly was damaged.
A man reportedly was standing on the corner yelling at passing vehicles and pedestrians, pacing back and forth on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
A theft was reported on North Pearl Street.
A bomb threat was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a mini-van and a Chevy Traverse was reported on North Main Street and West Third Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Walnut Street.
A firearm was reported stolen from a property on Ridgecrest Road in Ronald.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Pine Street and East Capitol Avenue.
The reporting party’s cat reportedly was attacked by a large dog on East Washington Avenue.
A flute head joint was reported stolen on state Route 903.
The back passenger window of a Kia Forte reportedly was broken and a bag was stolen from the vehicle at the Vantage Boat Launch.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Parklane Avenue and East Helena Street.
The reporting party can see eight to 10 subjects, male and female, screaming at each other at a fire pit on North Airport Road.
A 2008 Audi reportedly was egged and had paint dumped on it on North Yellowstone Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 7-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Twin Lakes Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 7-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 25-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $20,000.