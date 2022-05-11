Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly struck a fence on Anderson Road.
Sometime over the weekend access reportedly was gained inside a yard on West Dolarway Road. There was no damage to the fence and there was nothing on the security footage but multiple electrical tools were taken.
A vehicle reportedly struck a fence on Anderson Road.
Sometime over the weekend access reportedly was gained inside a yard on West Dolarway Road. There was no damage to the fence and there was nothing on the security footage but multiple electrical tools were taken.
An impact wrench, steel saw, Sawzall and batteries were reported stolen on Suncadia Trail.
A subject reportedly punched the reporting party in the face on Kittitas Highway.
The bathrooms on the first floor of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard reportedly were clogged with toilet paper.
The reporting party was having renovations done on his residence on Wilson Creek Road. While walking the property he saw a yellow cord from his trailer to an additional trailer. He was reporting theft of electrical service.
Lights and sounds reportedly had been going off at the railroad crossing at West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street for the past 20 minutes but no train was coming.
A collision was reported on Denny Avenue and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party had talked to a transient male at Rotary Park about purchasing his mountain bike. The man was offering to sell the bike for $30 so that he could bail his wife out.
A suspicious male in a black hoodie, gray sweats and black shoes reportedly had been walking around East Fifth Avenue all day and had been staring at the ATM for the past 10 minutes.
A man reportedly was standing on the side of the roadway on Brick Road and East University Way with his pants down.
The reporting party said there was an ongoing problem with a subject stealing items on South Main Street.
A halogen light in an elevator in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard was reported broken and chairs had been put in the elevator.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 25-year-old Union Gap man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/no contact order violation. Bail $15,000.
A 32-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/operating a vehicle without valid identification and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $300.
A 35-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts failure to appear/failing to transfer a title within 45 days. Bail $200.
A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for indecent exposure. Bail $1,000.