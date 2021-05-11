Kittcom received the following calls on May 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n It appeared that a vehicle hit and bent a Required Parking sign in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.
n A tree reportedly was on a power line on East Taneum Road.
n Multiple vehicles reportedly were speeding in the school zones for Ellensburg High School and Lincoln Elementary School.
n Mail theft was reported on West University Way.
n A vehicle that was rented 10 days ago reportedly was not returned on North Main Street.
n A vehicle vs. pedestrian hit and run was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
n A 2007 Mazda convertible was reported stolen on North Pennsylvania Avenue.
n A three-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway and No. 6 Road.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Spokane Avenue.
The reporting party was advised he had to move his vehicles due to parking tickets and he hit one of his vehicles while moving the other.
n A vehicle reportedly was hit while in a parking lot on South Water Street.
n A small, two-person aircraft reportedly appeared to have almost crashed and then went back up on Sage Hills Drive.
n A dead elk was reported on the railroad tracks near state Route 970.
n Subjects reportedly were involved with mail theft on North Water Street.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Naneum Road and Watson Road.
n Burn piles reportedly were left unattended on Gobblers Knob Road.
n A smoke investigation was reported on Dunnagan Road near Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A Bellingham man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $1,000.
n An Everett man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.