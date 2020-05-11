Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A power generator reportedly was stolen from a barn on Thorp Cemetery Road.

n Transients reportedly were roaming around a property on West University Way,

n A pitbull reportedly jumped a fence and attacked a dog on Fern Drive.

n A transient reportedly walked uncomfortably close to the reporting party on North Chestnut Street.

n The front tires on two cars reportedly were slashed on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.

n Two small dogs reportedly showed up at a residence on East Second Street in Cle Elum.

n A male, possibly student age, reportedly was acting odd, talking about his uncle on East University Way.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with heavy recreational traffic on White Pine Drive near Ronald.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Clerf Road.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with transients camping on property on East Fifth Avenue,

n A tortoise reportedly escaped from its habitat and was walking on the sidewalk on North Wildcat Way.

n A young female with black hair reportedly was laying on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

n The reporting party was sitting with a sick Corgi but could not get it off the street on West 11th Avenue.

n A single gunshot, possibly from a handgun, was reported on South Chestnut Street.

n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.

vSomeone reportedly dropped off a box of kittens near a dumpster on state Route 97.

n A bear was reported in a yard on Hawthorn Lane in Easton.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n There was a report of someone blowing something up, possibly with tanerite, on White Road in Cle Elum.

n A man reportedly was going through mailboxes on North Chestnut Street and East Juniper.

n A prowler was reported on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.

n A 30-year-old man reportedly shows up after dark and starts damaging his own property at a parking spot on Airport Road in Cle Elum.

n There was a report of four subjects, possibly with a small subject, standing in the sun with what looked like suitcases on Reecer Creek Road and Old Highway 10.

n A panting service dog reportedly had been in a Toyota sedan with no windows rolled down for the past 30 minutes on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A two-vehicle collision was reported on South Canyon Road.

n A huge gathering was reported off Salmon la Sac Road on Lake Cle Elum.

n A dog reportedly was running at large on South Magnolia Street.

n Four cows were reported in the roadway on Taneum Road.

n A dog reportedly was running loose on East Berry Road.

n There was a report of someone running a CAT and a backhoe, making a lot of noise and doing brodies on North Benton Street and West Patrick Avenue.

n An unknown subject was beating on the back of a residence and then on the back of a shed on South Pine Street.

n Transients reportedly are camped out near the tree line on South Canyon Road.

n Two men in a white car reportedly stole liquor on South Water Street.

n Subjects in two white vehicles reportedly were standing outside drinking from bottles of alcohol on East University Way.

n A horse trailer and pickup with cones out in the roadway reportedly were blocking the flow of traffic on Reecer Creek Road.

n A man with a beard and glasses reportedly was running out into the roadway on Interstate 90, mile post 91.

n Money was reported stolen on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n Fences reportedly were knocked down around the skate park on North Pearl Street.

n There was a report that a neighbor was tearing up the garden and refusing to stop on South Chestnut Street.

n Sheep reportedly were in the roadway on Vantage Highway, mile post 20.

n A vehicle reportedly rolled over on Sisters Road and Thorp Cemetery Road.

n The reporting party said their dog got away from them, broke it harness and was now stuck under their car, a Mazda, parking on the side of Bullfrog Road.

n Two large horses reportedly were in and out of the roadway on Pays Road and Upper Peoh Point Road.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem with an aggressive pitbull wandering around an apartment complex on East University Way.

n A robbery was reported on state Route 821.

n Two subjects reportedly were fighting each other outside a residence on South Water Street.

n A man reportedly came into a business on South Main Street said, “There’s cops around, I need a large water,” and then became upset when he was refused service because the store was closed.

n Neighbors reportedly were having band practice on Westside Road.

n There was a report of power theft on state Route 97.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A 20-foot long grass and brush fire was reported on Mountain River Trails near the Yakima River.

n A tree was reported on fire on Takhoma Farm Lane.

n A huge burn pile was reported near self-storage on Interstate 90, exit 71.

n Heavy smoke reportedly was coming from under the eaves of a residence on Lincoln Street and South Cle Elum Way.

n A woman reportedly lit her wood furnace and her home filled with smoke on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.

n An outside fire was reported on South Anderson Street.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 9-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

vA 19-year-old Renton man was arrested the State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and not having a valid operator’s license. Bail $10,000.

n A 49-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.

n A 42-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree theft. Released on personal recognizance.

n A 37-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 33-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault on a child and a no contact/protection order violation. No bail.

