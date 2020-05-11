Kittcom received the following calls on May 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A power generator reportedly was stolen from a barn on Thorp Cemetery Road.
n Transients reportedly were roaming around a property on West University Way,
n A pitbull reportedly jumped a fence and attacked a dog on Fern Drive.
n A transient reportedly walked uncomfortably close to the reporting party on North Chestnut Street.
n The front tires on two cars reportedly were slashed on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
n Two small dogs reportedly showed up at a residence on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
n A male, possibly student age, reportedly was acting odd, talking about his uncle on East University Way.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with heavy recreational traffic on White Pine Drive near Ronald.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Clerf Road.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with transients camping on property on East Fifth Avenue,
n A tortoise reportedly escaped from its habitat and was walking on the sidewalk on North Wildcat Way.
n A young female with black hair reportedly was laying on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
n The reporting party was sitting with a sick Corgi but could not get it off the street on West 11th Avenue.
n A single gunshot, possibly from a handgun, was reported on South Chestnut Street.
n A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
vSomeone reportedly dropped off a box of kittens near a dumpster on state Route 97.
n A bear was reported in a yard on Hawthorn Lane in Easton.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n There was a report of someone blowing something up, possibly with tanerite, on White Road in Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly was going through mailboxes on North Chestnut Street and East Juniper.
n A prowler was reported on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
n A 30-year-old man reportedly shows up after dark and starts damaging his own property at a parking spot on Airport Road in Cle Elum.
n There was a report of four subjects, possibly with a small subject, standing in the sun with what looked like suitcases on Reecer Creek Road and Old Highway 10.
n A panting service dog reportedly had been in a Toyota sedan with no windows rolled down for the past 30 minutes on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A two-vehicle collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
n A huge gathering was reported off Salmon la Sac Road on Lake Cle Elum.
n A dog reportedly was running at large on South Magnolia Street.
n Four cows were reported in the roadway on Taneum Road.
n A dog reportedly was running loose on East Berry Road.
n There was a report of someone running a CAT and a backhoe, making a lot of noise and doing brodies on North Benton Street and West Patrick Avenue.
n An unknown subject was beating on the back of a residence and then on the back of a shed on South Pine Street.
n Transients reportedly are camped out near the tree line on South Canyon Road.
n Two men in a white car reportedly stole liquor on South Water Street.
n Subjects in two white vehicles reportedly were standing outside drinking from bottles of alcohol on East University Way.
n A horse trailer and pickup with cones out in the roadway reportedly were blocking the flow of traffic on Reecer Creek Road.
n A man with a beard and glasses reportedly was running out into the roadway on Interstate 90, mile post 91.
n Money was reported stolen on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n Fences reportedly were knocked down around the skate park on North Pearl Street.
n There was a report that a neighbor was tearing up the garden and refusing to stop on South Chestnut Street.
n Sheep reportedly were in the roadway on Vantage Highway, mile post 20.
n A vehicle reportedly rolled over on Sisters Road and Thorp Cemetery Road.
n The reporting party said their dog got away from them, broke it harness and was now stuck under their car, a Mazda, parking on the side of Bullfrog Road.
n Two large horses reportedly were in and out of the roadway on Pays Road and Upper Peoh Point Road.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem with an aggressive pitbull wandering around an apartment complex on East University Way.
n A robbery was reported on state Route 821.
n Two subjects reportedly were fighting each other outside a residence on South Water Street.
n A man reportedly came into a business on South Main Street said, “There’s cops around, I need a large water,” and then became upset when he was refused service because the store was closed.
n Neighbors reportedly were having band practice on Westside Road.
n There was a report of power theft on state Route 97.
n A 20-foot long grass and brush fire was reported on Mountain River Trails near the Yakima River.
n A tree was reported on fire on Takhoma Farm Lane.
n A huge burn pile was reported near self-storage on Interstate 90, exit 71.
n Heavy smoke reportedly was coming from under the eaves of a residence on Lincoln Street and South Cle Elum Way.
n A woman reportedly lit her wood furnace and her home filled with smoke on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
n An outside fire was reported on South Anderson Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 9-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
vA 19-year-old Renton man was arrested the State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and not having a valid operator’s license. Bail $10,000.
n A 49-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
n A 42-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree theft. Released on personal recognizance.
n A 37-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 33-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault on a child and a no contact/protection order violation. No bail.