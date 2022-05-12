Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Shoplifting was reported at a store on East Mountain View Avenue. The suspect was still in the parking lot.

Sheep were reported loose on East Sanders Road and North Airport Road.

A flagger in a construction zone reportedly was wearing black gloves making it difficult to observe which way traffic is to move.

A non-injury collision was reported on East Second Street in Cle Elum.

An assault was reported on East Capitol Avenue.

A non-injury collision was reported on East 14th Avenue.

A person was outside screaming profanities at staff and children on South Pearl Street.

A cow was reported on the side of Vantage Highway and Sunset Road. It was not in the roadway.

A 911 outage was reported in the city of Cle Elum affecting 1,055 landline customers.

Graffiti was reported on an overhead garage door in an alley off of East Seattle Avenue.

Three subjects reportedly ran out of a store on East Mountain View Avenue with stolen items.

A GMC 2500 pickup reportedly was broken into and items stolen on Umptanum Road, milepost 8.5.

The reporting party said his next-door neighbor raised her fist at the reporting party and lunged at him after he knocked on her door and asked her to turn down her TV on North Alder Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 7-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 84.

A bonfire was reported in a backyard on Chamith Lane. The reporting party was concerned due to the wind.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 7-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 41-year-old Ravensdale man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $1,100.

A 45-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for five counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $23,200.

Tags

Recommended for you