Kittcom received the following calls on May 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The reporting party’s neighbor is videotaping the reporting party while he is gardening on Indiana Drive.
n Mail theft was reported on North Alder Street.
n Car parts were reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
n An older male resident reportedly was in the stairwell screaming about Jesus on North Airport Road. The man was not wearing any clothing except for a pair of underwear on his head.
n A motorcycle vs. vehicle collision was reported on state Route 903.
n The reporting party advised that she believed her apartment manager was dead on North Walnut Street because Googled “what to do is you cannot reach your apartment manager.” No further information was given.
n A prowler was reported on North Alder Street.
n Lines reportedly were down on the side of the roadway on Swimming Pool Hill in Cle Elum.
n A large rainbow, possibly from aircraft fuel, reportedly was visible from Elk Heights.
n A Jeep Wrangler reportedly nearly struck the reporting party and her dog in the crosswalk on East 17th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
n One cool dude reportedly was eating pizza and enjoying the sounds of the river at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A fire was reported on the west side of a residence on Red Bridge Road near Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 11-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 34-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespassing and minor intoxicated in a public place. Bail $6,000.
n A 23-year-old Medford, Oregon man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for being a fugitive from justice and felony probation violation. No bail.
n A 30-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.