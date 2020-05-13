Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on May 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A dead, half-butchered cow reportedly was on Colockum Road. Reporting party advised someone had surgically removed the cow’s udder.
  • There was a report of glass in the roadway on West Third Street ant North Pearl Street.
  • Two horses were reported in a yard on Naneum Road.
  • An unmanned two-seat raft reportedly was floating on the Yakima River near Lmuma Creek.
  • In response to a blotter entry earlier this week about an escaped tortoise on Wildcat Way sidewalk, a women called to report she lost her tortoise two weeks ago.
  • A man reportedly was driving a motorcycle back and forth between Game Farm Road and Judge Ronald Road at about 70 to 80 mph. The man is not wearing a shirt.
  • Animals reportedly have been getting into a dumpster on Why Worry Lane in Ronald for the past three weeks.
  • A man, approximately 40 years old, with his dog in an alley between East Seventh Avenue and North Pearl Street reportedly made a threatening comment about the reporting party’s shirt.
  • A reporting party advised that a tattoo shop on Main Street was open.
  • There was a report that someone was trying to kick a door in on South Chestnut Street.
  • A tree reportedly had fallen near the picnic area at Irene Rinehart Park.
  • An assault was reported on Wenas Road.
  • Two juveniles, age 12 to 15, one wearing a white and blue baseball jersey, reportedly were on the roof of a building on North Walnut Street.
  • An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
  • Someone in a white Jeep Cherokee reportedly spray painted a stop sign at Reed Park.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on May 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 20-year-old Benton City man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $1,000.
  • A 22-year-old Vantage man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $1,000.

