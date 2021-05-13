Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A hit and run was reported on East Juniper Avenue.

n A package reportedly was stolen from a residence on North McIntosh Street.

n Two males reportedly performed a cart push with two carts full of merchandise from a store on North Ruby Street.

n A bucket, a large tote and miscellaneous trash reportedly were in the roadway on North Ferguson Road and Vantage Highway.

n A vehicle reportedly was egged on East Helena Avenue.

n A man reportedly was sitting on the red slide, yelling profanities at Kiwanis Park.

n Two men in a white van reportedly were stopping at each mailbox on Upper Badger Pocket Road.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A woman reportedly stole a cell phone from a store on South Water Street.

n Three 10-inch tightly wrapped white bags have been laying on the ground in front of a residence on Mountain View Lane in Easton since yesterday.

n There reportedly were issues with a huge beehive on Dean Nicholson Boulevard near the Central Washington University library.

n An older man with scraggly hair and a long white beard reportedly has been sitting on the edge of the South Cle Elum Bridge for the past hour.

n An assault was reported on Brick Mill Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 33-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.

n A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for residential burglary and third-degree theft. No bail.

n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,000.

n A 40-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/first-degree negligent driving. Bail $15,000.

