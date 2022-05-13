Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2007 Toyota Prius on West Fifth Avenue.
A burglary was reported on South Main Street in Kittitas.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A dead deer was reported on Riverbottom Road and Umptanum Road.
A man in his 50s wearing a green striped jacket and a camo hat reportedly was hitting the reporting party’s vehicle with a stick on West First Avenue and North Water Street.
The reporting party believes someone broke into their North Water Street residence. Guns were missing.
Fire
A dumpster reporting was on fire on the right side of a building on East 11th Avenue.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 60-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
A 19-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault. No bail.
A 27-year-old Leavenworth woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a trip permit violation and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $2,200.
