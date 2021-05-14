Kittcom received the following calls on May 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Cattle reportedly escaped the gate at the cattle guard on Reecer Creek Road. On calf broke its leg jumping over the gate.
A man reportedly purchased two bags of soil and then loaded two extra bags of peat moss he did not pay for on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The passenger side window was broken out on state Route 821, mile post 20.
A vehicle reportedly was broken into on Madison Street in Cle Elum.
A woman reported a drone was flying over her property on state Route 97 near Cle Elum. She believed it was surveilling her property.
Three dogs reportedly were in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction.
A Ford F250 reportedly rolled from across the street and struck a post that supports a building on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Two men in a Civic reportedly were yelling at each other on Bullfrog Road. One of the men had a gun.
A man in a pickup reportedly was talking rocks from the overpass on Umptanum Road and Interstate 90.
A non-injury collision was reported on Robinson Canyon Road. At least one vehicle was in the ditch.
There was a report of an ongoing issue of a man refusing to wear a mask and getting irate when asked to wear one on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on West University Way.
Subjects reportedly were throwing rocks and items at a fence on East White Birch Avenue.
The reporting party was walking home and heard what sounded like a single gun shot and possibly a person yelling on East 18th Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
An assault was reported on East Idaho Avenue and North Spar Lane.
The State Patrol reportedly was in pursuit of a vehicle going more than 100 mph on Interstate 90, milepost 108.
Kittcom received the following calls on May 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi reportedly was smoking on Interstate 90, milepost 125.
The reporting party was burning hay and it got out of control on Manastash Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 60-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and hit and run. Bail $2,000.
A 29-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.