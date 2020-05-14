Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on May 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A border collie mix reportedly was laying in the middle of the roadway on North Pine Street and East Second Avenue. It was not injured.
  • Graffiti was reported on a power pole, power box, light poles sidewalk and manhole cover on East 18th Avenue.
  • A cat was reported on a roof on North Airport Road. The reporting party believed that the cat could not get down, but that it was not injured.
  • A reporting party was concerned because she lives in a gated community off SummitView Road in Cle Elum and has seen law enforcement in the area. She said law enforcement normally does not know the gate code.
  • A blue line with a downward arrow reportedly was painted on a stop sign on North Alder Street.
  • A small dog reportedly was running in the middle of the road on East University Way.
  • Six head of brown cattle reportedly were in the roadway on No. 6 Road and Tjossem Road.
  • A person reportedly was bit by a dog on North Cessna Road and East Elmview Road.
  • A Dodge Neon reportedly was struck by a Chevy Corsica on South Main Street and West Capitol Avenue.
  • There was a report of people shooting and setting off tanerite on Palouse Road near Cle Elum.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on May 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • No arrests were made in this time period.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.