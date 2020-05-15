Kittcom received the following calls on May 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There were 27 reports of phone calls associated with unemployment fraud from locations throughout Kittitas County.
An assault was reported on Mountain River Trails.
A collision involving a Chevy Silverado and a GMC Sierra was reported on West Tacoma Avenue and South Main Street.
Graffiti was reported on East Third Avenue.
A shed reportedly was broken into on East Third Street and Yakima Avenue in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Cleman Road and Tjossem Road.
A garage reportedly was tagged with gang graffiti on East Second Avenue.
There was a report of a pickup driving with a horse trailer and a horse running tied up to the side on Fairview Road.
Two helicopters reportedly flew over and spotlighted a property on Hawthorn Lane in Easton.
A man on a yellow bicycle was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 81.
A smoke investigation was reported on Colockum Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.