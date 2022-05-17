Kittcom received the following calls from May 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line)
n A pipe reportedly burst at a residence on Kittitas Highway, flooding both the residence and part of the adjoining driveway.
n A black angus bull reportedly was blocking the roadway on state Route 97.
n A bottle of alcohol reportedly was stolen from a business on North Ruby Street.
n A dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on South Canyon Road.
FIRE
Kittcom received the following calls on May 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and non-emergency business line)
n A structure fire was reported on South Chestnut Street.
ARRESTS
The following people were booked into the Kittitas County Jail on May 16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings)
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg female was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear on three counts of fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, and failure to appear on three counts of violation of no-contact order/domestic violence. Bail $60,000.
n A 44-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespassing. Bail $300.
n A 45-year-old Ellensburg female was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. Bail $20,000.
n A 52-year-old Thorp male was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear for abandoning a dependent, second-degree criminal trespass, and third-degree theft. Bail $4,200.
n A 25-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended. No bail.
n A 37-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for making a harassing telephone call/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 32-year-old Cle Elum male was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 37-year-old Ellensburg male was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree theft, forgery, first-degree theft (Bail $10,000), failure to appear for third-degree theft (Bail $1,000), failure to comply with taking/concealing/injuring/killing a dog (Bail $5,100), and failure to appear for first-degree driving while license suspended (Bail $1,100).